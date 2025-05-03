The Bengaluru West Police have recovered the body of a lawyer, identified as H Jagdish, from a location near Nice Road, CV Raman Estate in Kengeri. The deceased, a resident of SMV Layout in Kengeri, was found lying 150 meters away from his car. Notably, his vehicle's lights were on, and the doors were locked when authorities arrived at the scene. According to initial findings, Jagdish had sustained severe head injuries and other physical trauma. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, prompting police to initiate an investigation. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Dr. Prabhajan, a relative of the deceased. The Kengeri Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals. DCP S Girish of Bengaluru West Police confirmed that efforts are underway to determine the cause of death and identify those responsible. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Alleges Sexual Assault in PG, Medical Reports Find No Evidence; Police Probe Mental Health Angle.

Lawyer H Jagdish Found Dead in Car Near Nice Road in Kengeri with Head Injuries

