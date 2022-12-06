A gruesome murder was captured on a CCTV camera in Bengaluru. In the video, a man was seen being killed by a group of people including 3 women in the KP Agrahara area. In the video, a woman hits him with the stone first, then a man picks the stone up, takes aim as others hold the victim down, and smashes his head again and again. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Punjab Shocker: Drug Addict Stabs Uncle to Death for Stopping Him From Taking Drugs in Amritsar (Watch Video).

Man's Head Smashed With Stone by Gang of Six:

Man's Head smashed with stone in #Bengaluru, Murder Caught on Camera. 6 accused, including 3 women are yet to be identified by the police.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/6fjtIjxfcQ — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)