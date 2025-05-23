A Bengaluru-based tech firm founder said he is shutting his office and relocating operations to Pune, citing staff concerns in the wake of a viral video showing a State Bank of India (SBI) manager refusing to speak Kannada to a customer. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kaushik Mukherjee said "Today I took a decision to wind up our Bangalore office in the next 6 months and move it to Pune. If this language nonsense is to continue, I do not want my non Kannada speaking staff to be the next "victim". He added that this idea was directly "mooted" by the staff. “I agreed to their POV,” he wrote. SBI Bank Manager, Who Refused To Speak Kannada and Later Apologised, Transferred, State Bank of India Issues Statement Over Viral Video.

Kaushik Mukherjee Says He Will Office to Pune From Bengaluru

Today I took a decision to wind up our Bangalore office in the next 6 months and move it to Pune. If this language nonsense is to continue, I do not want my non Kannada speaking staff to be the next "victim". This idea was mooted by the staff themselves. I agreed to their POV. https://t.co/M9abD2OYOD — Kaushik Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@kush07) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)