A shocking road rage incident at the Nelamangala toll plaza in Bengaluru was caught on CCTV, showing a man being dragged for 50 metres by a car. The altercation reportedly began over overtaking as vehicles approached the toll booth. The situation escalated when the car driver grabbed the man’s shirt and refused to let go, even after the toll gate opened. As the car moved forward, it dragged the man along the road before he eventually fell, and the driver sped away. The video of the incident has since gone viral, sparking outrage. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to identify the driver and take necessary action against those involved. Sonbhadra Road Rage-Shooting Incident: 2 Injured in Gunfight After SUV Collides With Parked Pickup Truck in Uttar Pradesh, 3 Detained.

Road Rage at Nelamangala Toll Plaza

Shocking Incident in Bengaluru! A man was dragged for 50 meters by a car at Nelamangala toll booth after an argument over overtaking. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Police have launched an investigation to identify the accused. #Bengaluru #RoadRage #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/mFJ8YOMXoQ — Shubham Rai (@shubhamrai80) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)