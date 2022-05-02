Prime Minister Narendra on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr". He further said that everyone should be blessed with good health and prosperity during the festival. "May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society," PM said in his tweet.

Check tweet:

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)