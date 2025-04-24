Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first public address since the Pahalgam terror attack, vowed from Bihar’s Madhubani that India will hunt down and punish every terrorist involved. Speaking on National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi declared, “Those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.” He further emphasised, “I say to the whole world, India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.” He said terrorism cannot shake India's resolve and unity. “We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” Modi asserted. The PM also thanked global leaders for standing with India during this time of grief. His remarks come after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in one of Kashmir’s deadliest attacks since Pulwama. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Observes Moment of Silence for Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist attack Victims (Watch Video).

'Will Hunt Terrorists': PM Modi After Pahalgam Attack

India Will Track, Punish Terrorists: PM Modi

