The approval for emergency use authorisation for Covaxin, COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, has been requested by it's partner firm Ocugen in the US for children below the age of 18 years.

Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen announced that it had asked authorities for emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in US, for children below 18 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

Dr Raches Ella, Bharat Biotech's Clinical Lead for COVID-19 Vaccines, Tweeted the Development:

"We are pleased to announce our EUA filing to the US-FDA through our partners- Ocugen," Bharat Biotech's clinical lead for Covid-19 vaccines, Dr Raches Ella tweeted. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

