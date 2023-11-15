Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as India takes on New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match at Wankhede stadium on Wednesday, November 15. A video shared by news agency ANI showed CRPF soldiers cheering Team India by chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with a tricolour in hand. Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in their ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final in Mumbai. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

CRPF Jawans Cheer for Team India

#WATCH | ICC World Cup | CRPF jawans in Jammu cheer for Team India as it takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final match of ICC World Cup 2023, in Mumbai.#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/infMPwBKEO — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

