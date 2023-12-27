Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday, December 27, said that on December 21, the Congress Working Committee gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to the West. "Rahul Gandhi agreed to fulfill the wishes of CWC," he said. Speaking further, KC Venugopal said that AICC has decided to hold a "Bharat Nyay Yatra" from January 14 to March 20. The yatra will be from Manipur to Mumbai. Congress’ Priyank Kharge Attacks Home Minister Amit Shah for His Comment on CAA Implementation.

Congress Announces Bharat Nyay Yatra

VIDEO | "On December 21, Congress Working Committee unanimously gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi agreed to fulfill the wishes of CWC. AICC has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20, from Manipur to… pic.twitter.com/1s1cy1h8zI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2023

