After Government of India announced that veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, the latter was seen greeting with people and media at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi shared two pics of himself with 96-year-old leader on microblogging site X and wrote, “The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me.” Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani: Former Deputy PM and Veteran BJP Leader To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Lal Krishna Advani Greets People at His Residence in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Government of India announces Bharat Ratna for veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. Visuals from his residence as he greets the people and media here. pic.twitter.com/C0NLemHsZ2 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)