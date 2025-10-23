A heated confrontation erupted at a CNG petrol station in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, when SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma slapped a petrol pump employee during a dispute over fuel queue priority. CCTV video shows Sharma stopping his car and angrily claiming, "I am the SDM here, my car came first," before pushing and slapping the attendant. The employee retaliated by hitting the SDM back. The incident occurred on October 21 in Jaswantpura, with the entire altercation captured on security cameras. Reportedly, police from the Rayla station responded promptly, taking three petrol pump employees, Deepak Mali, Prabhulal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma, into custody. The SDM’s wife later claimed the staff had misbehaved with her, further complicating the case. Rajasthan Bus Accident: 3 Killed, 18 Injured As Bus Overturns on Udaipur-Bhilwara Highway in Rajsamand (Watch Video).

Bhilwara SDM Slaps Petrol Pump Employee, He Hits Back

Rajasthan: SDM Chotu Lal Sharma slaps Petrol Pump Employee in Bhilwara SDM : "I am the SDM here, my car came first" Petrol pump employee slaps him back. 3 arrested. Now, SDM's wife claims staff misbehaved with her. pic.twitter.com/TDrvOWoE2V — Anil Thakur (अनिल ठाकुर) (@Anil_NDTV) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Anil Thakur), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

