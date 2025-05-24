Three people died and 18 suffered serious injuries after a bus overturned in Rajasthan's Rajsamand on Saturday morning, May 24. The incident occurred near the district Bhava bus stand on the Udaipur-Bhilwara Highway. It is being reported that the sleeper bus was going from Ahmedabad to Bhilwara. The injured have been admitted to RK Hospital in Rajsamand. Accident Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: 37 Injured 5 Critical As Wedding Bus Collides With Truck Near Majera Village (Disturbing Video).

Rajasthan Bus Accident:

VIDEO | Rajsamand, Rajasthan: Three dead and 18 injured as a bus overturned on Udaipur-Bhilwara highway.#Accident (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/fgdE6mgp4I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 24, 2025

