In a tragic incident, a doctor lost his life in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, after his scooter slipped on potholes and he was run over by a truck near Siraj Hospital on Friday night, August 22. The victim, identified as Dr Naseem Ansari, was returning home on his Activa when he lost balance due to the pothole-riddled road and fell under the rear tyre of a passing truck. He died on the spot, leaving the local community in shock. The stretch where the accident occurred is reportedly being used by heavy vehicles following the closure of the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover for repairs, making it even more dangerous. Mumbai-Goa National Highway Develops Moon-Like Craters Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, Draws Ire From Aaditya Thackeray, Varun Grover; NHAI Responds to Viral Video.

Doctor Killed After Scooter Skids on Potholes in Bhiwandi

🔴#BREAKING | Doctor dies due to potholes in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; His bike lost balance and was run over by a truck crushing him — NDTV (@ndtv) August 23, 2025

