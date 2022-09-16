As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, its neighbouring areas such as Thane and Bhiwandi have been battered by the heavy downpour. In videos that have gone viral on social media, the rains can be seen leaving a lasting impact in Bhiwani town with vegetables flowing due to the incessant rainfall. In another video, houses can be seen submerged under water as the roads and streets have become waterlogged due to the constant downpour. A third video also showed the Varana river overflowing as the water entered fields on the Parol Road in Bhiwandi Taluka.

Check Tweet:

Watch Video:

Varana River Overflows

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)