A massive fire broke out in Madhya Pradesh today, March 9. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at the state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Madhya Pradesh Firecracker Factory Blast: Rescue Operation Completed in Harda; 11 Killed, 173 Sustained Injuries.

Massive Fire in Bhopal

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at state secretariat building in #Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Several fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/EonjlewVm1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)