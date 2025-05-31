In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man drowned during a wedding celebration at a farmhouse in Harrakheda in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Thursday evening, May 29. The deceased was identified as Ayaan Ahmed and he had gone to attend the wedding of a friend's sister. At the time of the incident, more than ten people were present in the pool. However, no one immediately noticed that Ayaan was missing. However, when others noticed him, they pulled him out of the water and attempted to revive him by pressing on his stomach to expel water. He briefly regained consciousness and was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his condition early Friday morning, May 30. Jabalpur Car Accident: On Way for Animal Sacrifice, 4 Die As SUV Loses Control, Falls off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh; Goat Miraculously Survives (Watch Video).

Youth Drowns in Swimming Pool During Wedding Celebration in Bhopal (Viewers Discretion Adviced)

