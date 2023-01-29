Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condemns the attack on State Health Minister Naba Das in Jharsuguda District. He visited him at the private hospital where he is under medical treatment. CM has directed Crime Branch to take up the investigation in the case. Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Condemns Attack on Naba Das:

