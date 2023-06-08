Dr Brajesh Kumar of Trauma Center, Sadar Hospital on Thursday said that the 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj was brought dead to the hospital. Earlier, the child was rescued by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bikramganj, Upendra Pal said that the boy identified as Ranjan Kumar was immediately shifted to the hospital. However, the child could not survive as he was brought dead to the hospital. Patna: 12-Year-Old Boy, Trapped in Pillar Cavity on Bridge in Rohtas, Rescued in Unconscious Condition After 25 Hours by SDRF and NDRF (Watch Video).

#UPDATE | Rohtas, Bihar: The 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj, was brought dead: Dr. Brajesh Kumar of Trauma Center, Sadar Hospital — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

#WATCH | Rohtas, Bihar: A 12-year-old child who got trapped in the foot of the bridge built on a river located in Nasriganj has been rescued by a team of NDRF. pic.twitter.com/ZESc0eiDOA — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

