The key leader in the INDIA alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, looks to be switching sides. According to reports, Kumar has made a last-minute U-turn and would support the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections. This would be the fifth camp move for 72-year-old Kumar. He has been vacillating between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA since 2013, all the while maintaining his state employment. Barely two years had passed since he left the Grand Alliance and joined the NDA when he last changed sides in 2022. ‘Some People Promoting Only Family Members’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Targets Lalu Prasad Yadav Over Dynastic Politics.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar May Switch Sides With BJP Ahead of General Polls: Report

Nitish Kumar may dissolve Assembly. — Dhirendra Pratap Singh (@dheerendra075) January 25, 2024

