Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National President Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence in Patna. Lalu's sons, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Minister Tej Pratap Yadav were also present. Lalu Prasad had been admitted to AIIMS in early July after suffering multiple fractures due to a fall and was later discharged. Prasad is recovering from an illness and stays with his daughter Misa Bharti.

Check Tweet:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna pic.twitter.com/OV4kGtLEGN — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

