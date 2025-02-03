In an unfortunate incident in Bihar, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's son allegedly died by suicide. According to the news agency IANS, Shakeel Ahmad's son committed suicide at the government residence in the Secretariat. Soon after the incident came to light, the Bihar Police launched an investigation into the matter. Speaking to IANS, Shakeel Ahmad said, "Everything is over". Kota Suicide: IIT-JEE Student From Bihar Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan in Rajasthan.

Shakeel Ahmad's Son Dies By Suicide

#BREAKING: The son of Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad committed suicide at the government residence in the Secretariat. Bihar Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Shakeel Ahmad told IANS, 'Everything is over' pic.twitter.com/DOxERHy4Uq — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

