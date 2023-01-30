JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday said that his convoy was attacked near Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district. Taking to social media, Kushwaha in a tweet said, "Some anti-social elements pelted stones. When the security personnel ran after them, all fled." The incident took place in Bihar's Jagdishpur. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Asks Upendra Kushwaha To Quit JDU Amid Speculation of Him ‘Being in Touch’ With BJP.

Stones Pelted at Upendra Kushwaha’s Convoy in Bihar

Bihar | JDU leader Upendra Kushwaha alleges his convoy was attacked near Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district "Some anti-social elements pelted stones. When the security personnel ran after them, all fled," tweets Upendra Kushwaha pic.twitter.com/QR9lFM2nLT — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)