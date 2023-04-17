In a shocking incident reported from Bihar’s Patna district, a woman officer from mining department was dragged, attacked by people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Bihta town. After the disturbing video of the crime went viral on social media, 44 people were arrested while 3 FIRs have been filed. Cops said that raids are underway to arrest others pertaining to attack on woman officer. Police said that a group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. Mumbai Shocker: Shop Owner Attacked in Broad Daylight in Paydhuni; Two Arrested.

Woman Officer Attacked in Patna (Disturbing Visuals)

Bihar | A group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors: Rajesh Kumar, SP, Patna… pic.twitter.com/mIIEw4PRQB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)