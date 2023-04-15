A shop owner in Paydhuni was attacked in broad daylight on April 14. The crime was captured on the CCTV installed in the shop. The accused has been identified as Amir Raees Ahmed Khan and Vinayak Raju Patel and they have been arrested from Mahim and booked under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Motive behind the attack is still being investigated. Goa: Tourist Family Attacked With Swords in Anjuna, CM Pramod Sawant Directs Police To Take Harshest Action Against Perpetrators (Disturbing Video).

Shop Owner Attacked in Paydhuni

Maharashtra | Attack on a shop owner in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Paydhuni on 14th April Two accused - Amir Raees Ahmed Khan and Vinayak Raju Patel- have been arrested from Mahim and booked under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Although the motive behind the attack is… pic.twitter.com/z7U5Ik9aBW — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)