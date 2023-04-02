Internet service suspension has been extended in Bihar’s Nalanda districts till April 4. This comes after communal clashes during Ram Navami processions on Friday injured several people, including six with bullet injuries, police said. The curfews imposed by administrations in under Section 144 of CrPC continued on Sunday. Nalanda Violence: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Raises Questions on Firing .

Nalanda Internet Shutdown

Bihar | State Government has extended the suspension of internet services till April 4 in the Nalanda district following violence during Ram Navami festivities pic.twitter.com/Bn6Me13nLt — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)