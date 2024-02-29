A woman had a miraculous escape after a goods train passed over her while crossing the tracks at Bathnaha railway station in the Araria district of Bihar on Tuesday, February 27. The woman, whose identity is unknown, was trapped under the train when it suddenly started moving. The railway workers and the onlookers advised her to lie still and not move until the train passed. The woman followed their instructions and remained motionless in the middle of the track for several minutes as the train slowly moved over her. After the train cleared the track, the people rushed to help her and were relieved to find her alive and unhurt. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up and was later discharged. Bihar Shocker: Tribal Woman’s Head Shaved by Villagers After Being Found in Compromising Position in Araria District, Probe Underway.

Woman Survives After Goods Train Passes Over Her

