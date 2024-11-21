A video going viral on social media shows an ugly fight between a woman teacher and a principal at a school in Bihar's Siwan. In the viral clip, the teacher is seen grabbing the principal's collar and pulling him. It is reported that the female teacher was allegedly angry with the principal on some issues, which led to a scuffle between them. However, the video also shows other people present at the spot bursting into laughter as the teacher and the principal fight. Bihar: Lawyer Caught on Camera Brutally Thrashing Woman With Sticks at Katihar Court; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Ugly Fight Between Teacher and School Principal in Siwan

एक स्कूल में मैडम और प्रिंसिपल के बीच हाथापाई हुआ जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि जो छूड़ा रहा वह मुस्कारा रहा यह वीडियो सिवान (बिहार) का है pic.twitter.com/sh5ESbHZ01 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 21, 2024

