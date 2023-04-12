The Bihar Police on Wednesday (April 12) arrested a man who had made a hoax call about a bomb at the Patna and Darbhanga airports bombs. He threatened to blow these airports. SP learned that the man, Sudhanshu Shekhar alias Mukund, had made a hoax bomb call under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation is underway. Patna Airport in Bihar Receives Bomb Threat, Security Officials Conduct Search Operation (Watch Video).

Bihar Bomb Hoax Caller Arrested

#UPDATE | The youth namely Sudhanshu Shekhar alias Mukund who threatened to blow up Darbhanga and Patna airport has been arrested from Punjabi Colony under Nagar PS area. Police also seized the mobile of the accused. In the primary investigation, the accused seems to be a mental… https://t.co/WvoKgnFRGX pic.twitter.com/ivumRlsKl1 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)