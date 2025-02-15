A young woman died by suicide after jumping in front of a train, allegedly due to harassment and blackmail by a neighbour in the Jhalra area under Kotwali City Police Station. According to reports, the victim left behind a suicide note accusing the neighbour of blackmailing her with an obscene video he had allegedly recorded without her consent. The note revealed that the accused had been threatening and harassing her by using the explicit video to manipulate her. The Kotwali City Police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem after completing the necessary inquest proceedings. An investigation is underway, and authorities are taking further legal action against the accused based on the victim’s suicide note and evidence gathered. Atul Subhash-Like Case in UP: Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by Wife, In-Laws in Moradabad; Reevaled Ordeal in Video.

Woman Jumps in Front of Train, Suicide Note Accuses Neighbour of Harassment and Blackmail

थाना कोतवाली शहर पुलिस द्वारा मृतका के शव को पंचायतनामा की कार्यवाही के उपरान्त पोस्टमार्टम हेतु मोर्चरी भेजा गया है । अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) February 15, 2025

