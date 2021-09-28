Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday on Tuesday. PM Modi prayed for her long and healthy life. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life".

