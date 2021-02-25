Kerala: BJP & Hindu outfits have called for a shutdown in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm today in protest against the death of an RSS worker in a clash with SDPI workers last night, says BJP district president MV Gopakumar — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

