In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, BJP councilor Raghavendra Mishra can be seen beating a man in Kanpur's Shastri Nagar. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, councilor Raghavendra Mishra of Kanpur's Shastri Nagar can be seen beating up a person named Gaurav Thakur at the intersection. According to reports, Thakur suffered serious head injury due to the beating. At present, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

BJP Councilor Beats Man in Kanpur

