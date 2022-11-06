Mirzapur, Nov 6: An Indie breed dog saved her owner from a snake in Tilthi village of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

The dog named Julie, saw a snake slither up to where her owner was sitting in the yard and immediately pounced on the reptile. Bihar Shocker: Suspecting Witchcraft, Woman Set on Fire by Villagers in Gaya.

The dog kept picking up the snake and flinging it on the ground till the reptile finally died. Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi's Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

The incident took place on Saturday and Paltu, a local villager, who had witnessed the incident, said that the dog risked her life to save the owner.

