BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being in his Lok Sabha constituency Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. He also requested the Election Commission to extend precautionary doses to candidates and political workers in view of the upcoming polls in five states.

BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi says he has tested positive for #COVID19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)