The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will present its annual Budget today, February 4. The BMC budget 2023 is likely to focus on infrastructure development of Mumbai. Ahead of the BMC Budget 2023, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal (Administrator) to prioritise pollution control, strengthening of the health system, administration transparency, and city's beautification while making the municipal corporation's budget. BMC Budget 2023: Pollution Control, Better Health System Among Others Should Be in Civic Budget, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Watch BMC Budget 2023 Live Streaming Here:

