BMC Issues List of COVID-19 Vaccination Centres That Will Remain Functional in Mumbai Today

Good News Mumbai! We are receiving a fresh stock of #Covishield tonight to be distributed only in Gov & MCGM hospitals/ centres (not Pvt) tomorrow morning. So, all Gov & MCGM CVCs will be functional but only post 12 PM See you getting #Vaccinated #MyBMCVaccinationUpdate — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 28, 2021

