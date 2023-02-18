In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old doctor identified as Dr Pavan Laxman Sable practicing at KEM Hospital in Parel committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Happy Valley Society in Manpada in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Police found a suicide, not inside the house. "Dean of KEM Hospital informed, the deceased doctor had applied for resignation earlier but his wife requested management not to accept it," Thane police said. Cops have registered the accidental death report (ADR) and further investigating the case. Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself Due to Exam Pressure in Safdarjung.

KEM Hospital Doctor Dies by Suicide:

Body has been seized & sent for post-mortem. Case has been registered under ADR (Accidental Death Report). Dean of KEM Hospital informed, earlier deceased doctor applied for resignation but his wife requested management not to accept it: Thane police — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)