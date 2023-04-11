Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took stock of arrangements ahead of the Mega Bihu event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mega event, known as Bohag Bihu 2023, will be held on April 14 in Guwahati. The festival is celebrated over seven days with a different tradition with dance and songs as the main features of the celebrations. Bohag Bihu 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Bihu Celebration in Assam on April 14, Inaugurate Several Projects, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bohag Bihu 2023:

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of arrangements ahead of the Mega Bihu event to be attended by PM Narendra Modi on April 14 in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/D5F7okgU1z — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

