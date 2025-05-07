A bomb threat was received late last night regarding an IndiGo flight travelling from Chandigarh to Mumbai, causing concern at Mumbai’s Sahar Airport. The threat was reported to the airport’s hotline, prompting immediate security measures and protocols to be put into action. The flight, which landed at Mumbai airport during the night, underwent a thorough security inspection. Authorities confirmed that nothing suspicious was found on board. Passengers disembarked safely without any incidents. Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, as they trace the source of the threat.Bomb Threats to Flights: Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chattisgarh’s Raipur Airport.

Bomb Threat on IndiGo Flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai

A bomb threat was received for a Chandigarh-Mumbai IndiGo flight at Sahar airport's hotline last night. The flight landed at Mumbai airport late at night. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. Police investigation underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)