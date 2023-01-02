The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed discharge application filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit in Malegaon 2008 blast case. Lt Col Prasad Purohit had filed discharge application as an appeal against Special NIA court framing charges against him in the blast case. While announcing the decision, the Bombay HC said that causing bomb blast is not an official duty. Malegaon Blast Case: MP Pragya Singh Thakur Fails to Appear in Court.

Bombay HC dismissed discharge application filed by Lt Col Prasad Purohit in Malegaon 2008 blast case. He had filed this as an appeal against Special NIA court framing charges against him in the blast case. pic.twitter.com/UYwV155mBC — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Causing Bomb Blast Is Not an Official Duty

Causing bomb blast is not an official duty- BombayHC — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 2, 2023

