The Bombay High Court in a recent judgment said that the widowed daughter-in-law is not liable to maintain her parents-in-law under Section 125 CrPC. The single bench of Justice Kishor Sant on April 12 passed an order on a petition filed by a 38-year-old woman, Shobha Tidke. In her petition, Tidke challenged an order passed by the Nyayadhikari Gram Nyayalaya (local court) at Latur City in Maharashtra which directed her to pay maintenance to the parents of her deceased husband. Bombay High Court Says Widowed Daughter-in-Law Need Not Pay Maintenance to Her Parents-in-Law.

Widowed Daughter-in-Law Not Liable To Maintain Parents-in-Law

Widowed daughter-in-law not liable to maintain parents-in-law under Section 125 CrPC: Bombay High Court report by @NarsiBenwal https://t.co/To7hKa78A6 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)