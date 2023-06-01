A video of two boys engaging in a passionate public display of affection (PDA) and dramatic bike stunt has surfaced online. It showed two boys locking lips during a triple ride in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. As seen in the now-viral video, one of the lads turned and kissed the other. Taking cognizance of the video, the Rampur police informed that a probe has been initiated in the matter. Cops are checking footages of CCTV cameras to locate the moped bike. "The number plate of the said vehicle is not clearly visible. In-charge Inspector Civil Line has been directed to take necessary action after checking CCTV footage of the incident," the police said in a tweet. Guys Kissing in UP Video: Rampur Police Take Cognizance of Viral Clip of Boys Indulging in Passionate Lip-Lock on Moving Scooty.

Guys Kissing in UP Viral Video:

Rampur Police Give Update on Viral Video of Boys Kissing on Moving Scooty:

उक्त ट्वीट के संबंध में अवगत कराना है कि उक्त वाहन की नंबर प्लेट में वाहन का नंबर स्पष्ट दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है । प्रभारी निरीक्षक सिविल लाइन को सीसीटीवी के माध्यम से उक्त वाहन की जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) June 1, 2023

