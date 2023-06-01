In a bizarre short clip currently doing rounds on the internet, two boys were seen indulged in a lip-lock while riding a scooter while the third individual drives it. The video was reportedly captured by another man driving on the same road via his mobile phone camera in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. After the video went viral on social media, Rampur Police has now taken cognizance of the clip and has initiated action in the matter. Guys Kissing in UP Viral Video: Boys Indulge in Passionate Lip-Lock on Moving Scooty in Rampur, Manhunt Launched.

Guys Kissing on Moving Vehicle Viral Video

किये गये टवीट के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु संबंधित को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)