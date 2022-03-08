BSF flagged off the Seema Bhawani Shaurya expedition 'Empowerment Ride-2022' from Delhi to Kanniyakumari on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day. In this expedition, 36 members of the BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team will travel 5280km spreading the message of women empowerment across the nation.

Check Tweet by ANI:

