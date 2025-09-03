In a disturbing incident from Badaun’s Bilsi town, two friends who had gone to dine at Anmol Dhaba discovered a dead rat in their paneer dish, officials said on Monday. A viral video from the spot shows a customer removing a bay leaf with a spoon, only to reveal the rodent inside the curry. Nishant Maheshwari, one of the diners, immediately confronted the dhaba operator and warned that he would complain to the police. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Pal Singh confirmed that he had seen the video, though no formal written complaint has been filed so far. He added that the clip is under examination and samples from other eateries will also be tested to ensure food safety standards are maintained. Gurugram Man Finds Plastic Glove Inside Sandwich Ordered on Zomato From ‘Salad Days’, Customer’s Post Prompts Apologies and Investigation by Both Platform and Restaurant.

Dead Rat in Paneer

घर के बाहर खाना खाना, खतरे से खेलने जैसा हो गया है. अब आप खुद देखिये कि शाही पनीर की प्लेट में मरा हुआ चूहा मिला है. मामला यूपी के बदायूं का है. pic.twitter.com/eq7s9RCY2g — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 3, 2025

