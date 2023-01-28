The ‘Halwa Ceremony’, a traditional event that marks the final stage of the preparation process of the Union Budget 2023, was held in North Block on January 26. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials of the Ministry attended the event. The halwa ceremony is performed every year before the “lock-in” process of budget preparation begins. Pictures from the event has surfaced on social media. Budget 2023: From Hike in Income Tax Exemption Limit to Lower Tax Rates and Raise in Standard Deduction, List of Changes Taxpayers Wish in Tax Slabs.

Halwa Ceremony Held on January 26:

Along with the Union FM, the Halwa ceremony was attended by the MoS Finance Shri @mppchaudhary and Dr @DrBhagwatKarad , along with Secretaries of @FinMinIndia, Chairmen of CBDT & CBIC, besides senior officials and members of the Union Budget Press inside North Block. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/ItcYvwAvmI — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 26, 2023

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman also distributed halwa to members of Budget Press along with other staff of the @FinMinIndia present on the occasion. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/t8vKcH17IO — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)