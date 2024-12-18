Several vehicles collided on NH-91 in the Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Further information is awaited. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Several Injuries Reported in Multi-Vehicle Crash on NH-91 in Bulandshahr (Watch Video).

Several Vehicles Collided on NH-91 in Bulandshahr

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh | Several vehicles collided on NH-91 in the Bulandshahr Kotwali Dehat area because of poor visibility due to dense fog. Several passengers were slightly injured. (Source: Bulandshahr Police) pic.twitter.com/BroMy1urmw — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

