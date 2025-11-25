A man was arrested after a video surfaced online purportedly showing him spitting on rotis while cooking at an engagement ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday, November 24. In the video, the cook can be seen purportedly spitting onto the rotis before placing them inside the tandoor. Some attendees recorded the video of the incident. Following this, a case was filed against Mohd Tausif (in his late 20s), a resident of Singhawali Ahir in Baghpat, at Baleni police station. Spit-Gate in Bulandshahr: Man Caught on Camera Spitting in Tandoor While Making Rotis at Wedding in UP; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Cook Arrested for Spitting on Rotis at Engagement Event in UP's Bulandshahr

बागपत में एक सगाई समारोह में तौसीफ थूककर रोटी बना रहा था। किसी ने वीडियो बना लिया। पुलिस हरकत में आ गई। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। तौसीफ काफ़ी समय से ऐसे कार्यक्रमों में रोटी बनाने का काम कर रहा था। pic.twitter.com/UqWiD5pa1c — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) November 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

