In a shocking incident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 12 student, Ankush, allegedly murdered his neighbour’s 18-month-old son, Madhav, and hid the body in a suitcase at his home. Reportedly, the toddler went missing on Tuesday evening, October 14, in Nityanandpur Nangli village, prompting a frantic search by his family, unaware that the killer was helping in the search to avoid suspicion. Acting on tip-offs, police searched Ankush’s house and discovered Madhav’s body under a quilt inside a suitcase, shocking the authorities and the village community. The police immediately took the body for a post-mortem and arrested Ankush, who now faces murder charges. The motive behind the gruesome crime is under investigation, and the police are pursuing further legal action. Bulandshahr Shocker: Masked Goons Mercilessly Thrash CNG Pump Salesman With Sticks After He Asks Them to Pay for Fuel in UP; Video Goes Viral.

Class 12 Student Kills Neighbour’s 18-Month-Old Son, Hides Body in a Suitcase in UP

बुलंदशहर: 12वी के छात्र अंकुश ने 18 माह के माधव को घर ले गया, वहां हत्या की और शव को सन्दूक में छिपा दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को अरेस्ट कर लिया है। pic.twitter.com/b1B8JOPIgi — Shah Nawaz journalist (News 24) (@Shahnawazreport) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Shah Nawaz), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)