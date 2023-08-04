In a tragic case of death due to electrocution, a bull died after encountering an electric current on the flooded roads in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows the tragic end of the bovine as it steps into the electricity-infested floodwater and collapses on the ground within seconds. Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted as a van carrying children was right behind the bull and stopped from moving forward after seeing the bovine die of electric current. Meanwhile, a cycle-borne man who crossed the waters suffered minor injuries. Elephants Electrocuted in Assam: Mother Elephant and Two Calves Electrocuted to Death While Trying to Bring Down Betel Nut Tree at Tea Estate (Watch Video).

Bull Dies of Electrocution in UP:

